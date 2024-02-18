trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722666
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: Today is the second and last day of BJP's national convention in Delhi. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted the pitch for Lok Sabha elections 2024. A trailer of the politics of Lok Sabha elections can be seen in the closing speech of the convention. Before the announcement of elections, Prime Minister Modi informed the whole world about his 400 plus plan

