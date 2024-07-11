videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Three major terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have given sleepless nights to the security agencies. Politics has also intensified on Kathua terrorist attack. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah attacked BJP over the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and said that the claims of normalcy after the removal of Article 370 are wrong. Earlier, Omar Abdullah had raised questions regarding surgical and air strikes on Pakistan.