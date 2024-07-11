Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765692
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!

Sonam|Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Three major terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have given sleepless nights to the security agencies. Politics has also intensified on Kathua terrorist attack. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah attacked BJP over the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks and said that the claims of normalcy after the removal of Article 370 are wrong. Earlier, Omar Abdullah had raised questions regarding surgical and air strikes on Pakistan.

All Videos

After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Play Icon02:05
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Play Icon00:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
Play Icon00:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
How does Baba brainwash his followers?
Play Icon27:22
How does Baba brainwash his followers?

Trending Videos

After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
play icon2:5
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
play icon0:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
play icon0:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
play icon0:52
PM Modi meets economists ahead of Budget for 2024-25
How does Baba brainwash his followers?
play icon27:22
How does Baba brainwash his followers?