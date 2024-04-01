Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Katchatheevu issue before Lok Sabha Election 2024

Apr 01, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi cornered Congress in Meerut regarding Katchatheevu island. He said that Congress cut off a part of Mother India. Gave Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. Jaishankar also attacked Congress regarding this island. Watch the vigorous debate on this matter with Pradeep Bhandari in Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke.

