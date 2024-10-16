Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Post mortem report of Ram Gopal arrived, more than 30 pellets were embedded in his body

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today we will again talk about the Bahraich violence. Where the postmortem report of the deceased youth has revealed a heartbreaking truth. According to sources, whatever has come out of the postmortem, Ram Gopal was brutalized before the murder. So far 52 accused have been arrested in the case, including both Hindus and Muslims. While the main accused Abdul Hameed and his two sons have gone and hidden in Nepal. The entire Bahraich has been converted into a cantonment. Internet service is still closed. Samajwadi Party is calling it a failure of the Yogi government, while on the other hand Union Minister Giriraj Singh is saying that anti-Hinduism is in the DNA of Samajwadi Party.

