Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla said – Sharad Pawar was a robber, looting against respected Vasant Dada Patil

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
After the break in NCC in Maharashtra, there has been an earthquake in the politics of the country. Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that this is not a googly but a dacoity. In Taal Thoke Ke, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that Sharad Pawar was looting, looting against respected Vasant Dada Patil, Pawar revolted against Sonia Gandhi, he was looting.
