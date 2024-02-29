trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726292
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Radhika Kheda cornered the central government on farmers' movement

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Follow Us
The countdown for Lok Sabha elections has started. In such a situation, earlier MATRIZE has conducted an opinion poll for ZEE NEWS. This opinion poll was conducted after the formation of both the alliances and just after the Rajya Sabha elections. This opinion poll was conducted between February 5 and February 27. In the opinion poll of Zee News, NDA is expected to get 377 seats. At the same time, India Alliance seems to be limited to 94 seats. Congress spokesperson Radhika Kheda said that while farmers are protesting on the streets, the government is confiscating passports of farmers instead of talking.

All Videos

India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
Play Icon00:46
India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
Play Icon01:07
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Play Icon01:36
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Play Icon00:38
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Play Icon11:49
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?

Trending Videos

India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
play icon0:46
India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
play icon1:7
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
play icon1:36
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
play icon0:38
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
play icon11:49
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?