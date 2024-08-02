videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul's prediction...'truth' or a 'story'?

| Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 07:58 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Political turmoil continues over Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's Chakravyuh statement. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is continuously cornering the Modi government from Parliament to the streets. Meanwhile, Rahul has expressed apprehension of ED action against himself. Rahul wrote a post on social media 'X', ED insiders have told me that preparations are being made for a raid. I am waiting for ED with all my heart.