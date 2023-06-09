NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Religious violence from Ghaziabad to Kolhapur, BJP leader put everyone's 'class'.

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
A fierce political battle is raging across the country on the issue of religious violence and religious conversion. In UP's Ghaziabad, a game of religious conversion was being played through online games. At the same time, a procession was taken out in support of Aurangzeb in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. In this procession, the AIMIM leader was accused of hurting religious sentiments. Violence broke out after a procession was taken out in support of Aurangzeb.

All Videos

Deshhit: The first massacre took place during Nehru's tenure, BJP's big attack on Rahul Gandhi.
3:45
Deshhit: The first massacre took place during Nehru's tenure, BJP's big attack on Rahul Gandhi.
WTC final 2023: Final test, how did India play the match? Watch special report
9:18
WTC final 2023: Final test, how did India play the match? Watch special report
Baat Pate Ki: Rescue operation lasted for 50 hours then why Srishti could not survive?
9:47
Baat Pate Ki: Rescue operation lasted for 50 hours then why Srishti could not survive?
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy erupted again on Bajrang Dal, Digvijay Singh gave a controversial statement.
37:51
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy erupted again on Bajrang Dal, Digvijay Singh gave a controversial statement.
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Saffron Brigade' came out against Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar gave a big statement । BJP
46:44
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Saffron Brigade' came out against Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar gave a big statement । BJP

Trending Videos

3:45
Deshhit: The first massacre took place during Nehru's tenure, BJP's big attack on Rahul Gandhi.
9:18
WTC final 2023: Final test, how did India play the match? Watch special report
9:47
Baat Pate Ki: Rescue operation lasted for 50 hours then why Srishti could not survive?
37:51
Baat Pate Ki: Controversy erupted again on Bajrang Dal, Digvijay Singh gave a controversial statement.
46:44
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Saffron Brigade' came out against Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar gave a big statement । BJP
love jihad in ghaziabad,conversion in ghaziabad,conversion case in ghaziabad,minor converted into islam,conversion in up,religion conversion in india,Hindu Muslim,hindu conversion in muslim,kolhapur violence,kolhapur violence news,kolhapur violence update,Kolhapur police,kolhapur violence latest news,maharashtra kolhapur violence,kolhapur news,kolhapur aurangzeb news,kolhapur aurangzeb,kolhapur aurangzeb status,aurangzeb status in kolhapur,Zee News,