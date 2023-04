videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Riots and festivals, the new weapon of politics?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

There has been a political uproar over the violence in Maharashtra, Bihar to Bengal. TMC is an attacker on BJP regarding the riots in Bengal. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee surrounded the BJP and said, understand the chronology. On this, BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari said that the situation in Bengal is very bad.