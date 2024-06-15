videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Senior RSS leader attacks BJP

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 came out, a question is also being raised that, is there a distance between BJP and RSS? Is RSS not happy with BJP? Recently, a big statement of Mohan Bhagwat came to the fore. Regarding which speculations started that this statement is for BJP. At the same time, RSS leader Indresh Kumar had given an anti-BJP statement. From which RSS has now distanced itself. On this issue, watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke.