Taal Thok Ke: 'Shankaracharya is right, going to Ayodhya is wrong...',says Left Spokesperson in debate

| Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 07:40 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Yesterday, when Ram returned to his home after 500 years, a new Diwali started in the country, but it does not mean that Ram's war with Ravana and Babar is over. This war is still pending. Because politics is not giving any space to its Ram to rest. But we will start with today's first aarti of Ramlala and the crowd that has gathered in Ayodhya to have darshan of Ramlala. Till now 3 lakh people have visited since the morning, and only about 3 lakh people are standing in the queue. There is so much crowd that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath again reached Ayodhya today to see all the pomp and arrangements. And this crowd is not going to reduce. Because all the people you saw last night immersed in devotion to Ram and celebrating the festival, will also go to Ayodhya very soon. To take all these on the Ayodhya route, BJP has made a roadmap of 2 months.