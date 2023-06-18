NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla raging on PDP leader – neither you are civilized nor know the way of debate

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has spoken about discussion on Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, he said that Article 370 should be removed from here. Controversy has erupted in the country after his statement.Shehzad Poonawalla got angry on PDP leader Farooq Inquilabi said that neither you are civilized nor you know the way of debate, you open your ear curtain, stop speaking on loudspeaker.

