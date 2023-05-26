NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's strong reply to TMC spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
In the new Parliament, the politics has also become fierce regarding the establishment of the scepter Sengol, the symbol of power in the Chola Empire. Overall, the politics that started with the inauguration of the new Parliament building has now turned to Sengol as well.

