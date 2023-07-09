trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633171
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit

Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
West Bengal panchayat: The panchayat elections in West Bengal have turned into bloody elections. Here people have become enemies of each other's lives and the police are seen helpless. Voting for Panchayat elections took place in Bengal today. So far 18 people have died in the violence. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that it is their old habit to accuse central forces and ask for proof of surgical strike.
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares
play icon3:31
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares "Red Alert" Across Himachal
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
play icon1:57
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
Why TMC government failed to stop violence, listen to TMC spokesperson's answer
play icon7:56
Why TMC government failed to stop violence, listen to TMC spokesperson's answer
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said on Bengal Violence – Rahul Gandhi's response will definitely come
play icon9:13
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said on Bengal Violence – Rahul Gandhi's response will definitely come
Himachal Flood: Furore due to floods and rains in Himachal, vehicles flowing in Beas river in Kullu-Mandi
play icon8:15
Himachal Flood: Furore due to floods and rains in Himachal, vehicles flowing in Beas river in Kullu-Mandi
