Taal Thok Ke: Slogans of Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe raised after last Friday prayer in Patna today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Hundreds of people raised slogans of Atiq Ahmed Amar Rahe after the last Friday prayer in Patna today. Atiq Ahmed has been presented as a martyr in Patna. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Islamic scholar said that in Islam, the person who dies while doing Jihad in the way of Allah is called a martyr.