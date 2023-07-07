trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632313
Taal Thok ke: SP spokesperson attack on PM - Modi ji is not real OBC, he is fake OBC

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Taal Thok ke: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not got relief from the Gujarat High Court in the Modi surname case. After which Priyanka Gandhi surrounded BJP. Whereas in Taal Thok Ke, SP spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati said that honorable Modi ji is not real OBC, but fake OBC, because the one who extracts oil is OBC, the one who trades it is not OBC.
