Taal Thok Ke Special Edition LIVE: Will Akhilesh Yadav stop Ram Mandir?

Political rhetoric has intensified regarding the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an election meeting in Jalaun, UP, targeted the opponents. He said that the opposition does not want the construction of Ram Mandir. Akhilesh Yadav is waiting for his government to be formed and the construction of Ram temple to be stopped.