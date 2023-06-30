trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629100
Taal Thok Ke: Spokesperson of AIMIM said on UCC – showing the picture, see who opposed Babasaheb

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After the news of the introduction of UCC in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the discussion about UCC has intensified in the country. Quoting sources, it is believed that the government may bring a bill on UCC in Parliament in the monsoon session. On UCC in Taal Thoke Ke, AIMIM spokesperson Pawan Rao Ambedkar showed the picture and said that see who had opposed Baba Saheb, who were standing against getting the rights of women.
