Taal Thok Ke: Stop on ASI survey, High Court will pronounce its verdict on August 3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: The hearing in the Gyanvapi case has been completed in the Allahabad High Court on Thursday, the court has reserved its judgement. In this case, the court will give its verdict on 3 August. Till the decision is taken, the ban on ASI's survey will remain intact.
