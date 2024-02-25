trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724969
Taal Thok Ke: 'Student's father gives two lakh rupees...',says Anurag Bhadouria in debate

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Seventeenth century Mughal ruler Aurangzeb has once again entered the politics of the 21st century. This entry has been made in political circles. Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. Ram Gopal Yadav said that Shankaracharya's disciples have destroyed a hundred times more Buddhist stupas than Aurangzeb destroyed. Obviously, Ram Gopal Yadav was a professor before being a politician, so whatever he might have said. He must have said it after thinking. But the question arises that why did he raise the name of Aurangzeb at this time?

