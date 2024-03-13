NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sudhanshu Trivedi replies to AAP spokesperson over CAA issue

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Why oppose CAA? There is a stir in India on CAA. On CAA, Kejriwal said that BJP government wants to give our rights to Pakistanis. Statements from Muslim leaders have also come on CAA. See what Sudhanshu Trivedi said on CAA in the debate on Taal Thok Ke?

All Videos

24 Ki Sarkar: Modi's 'master plan' for Delhi
Play Icon16:51
24 Ki Sarkar: Modi's 'master plan' for Delhi
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
Play Icon14:19
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
Play Icon07:16
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC
Play Icon02:54
Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC
Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines
Play Icon03:45
Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines

Trending Videos

24 Ki Sarkar: Modi's 'master plan' for Delhi
play icon16:51
24 Ki Sarkar: Modi's 'master plan' for Delhi
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
play icon14:19
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
play icon7:16
BJP 2nd Candidate List Update: Know about VIP candidate of BJP?
Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC
play icon2:54
Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission's special plan for LoC
Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines
play icon3:45
Congress government accused of losses in the name of medicines