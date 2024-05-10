Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

Sonam|Updated: May 10, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Finally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court. But this interim bail to Kejriwal is only till June 1. After getting the bail, while there is an atmosphere of celebration within the Aam Aadmi Party, reactions of leaders of many opposition parties have come to the fore.

