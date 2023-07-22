trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639045
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Tejashwi and Nitish Kumar have slept with oil in their ears'

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
After the indecent video of women's humiliation from Manipur, the video of indecency and brutality with women from Bengal and Bihar also went viral. In Bengal, two women were not only beaten up on the charges of theft, but their clothes were also torn in public. These heinous acts were done by the battered women.. On the other hand, another incident took place in Begusarai, Bihar, where a minor girl was beaten up after being found in an objectionable condition with a middle-aged man and after that a video of her nude was made viral.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Weather Alert: Trouble in the mountains, rain and flood created havoc in the plains!
play icon6:53
Weather Alert: Trouble in the mountains, rain and flood created havoc in the plains!
Manipur Woman Paraded Video: The shocking incident of the girl students who returned from the horrific situation in Manipur!
play icon4:56
Manipur Woman Paraded Video: The shocking incident of the girl students who returned from the horrific situation in Manipur!
Howrah Naked Women Video: 5 accused arrested for beating 2 women in Malda
play icon0:44
Howrah Naked Women Video: 5 accused arrested for beating 2 women in Malda
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
play icon1:34
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
play icon34:39
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Weather Alert: Trouble in the mountains, rain and flood created havoc in the plains!
play icon6:53
Weather Alert: Trouble in the mountains, rain and flood created havoc in the plains!
Manipur Woman Paraded Video: The shocking incident of the girl students who returned from the horrific situation in Manipur!
play icon4:56
Manipur Woman Paraded Video: The shocking incident of the girl students who returned from the horrific situation in Manipur!
Howrah Naked Women Video: 5 accused arrested for beating 2 women in Malda
play icon0:44
Howrah Naked Women Video: 5 accused arrested for beating 2 women in Malda
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
play icon1:34
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
play icon34:39
Begusarai News Update: The main accused arrested in the case of stripping and thrashing the girl
lok sabha chunav 2024,Lok Sabha Chunav,PM Modi,pm post candidate,NDA,bihar case,West Bengal Violence,bjp on nitish kumar,Lok Sabha Survey,Election Survey,Nitish Kumar,Yogi Adityanath,Mamata Banerjee,Arvind Kejriwal,cm gehlot on manipur,Manipur,Narendra Modi,Ashok Gehlot,Manipur violence,manipur video,manipur incident,Debate,live,Zee News,Latest News,Trending,Zee News live,bjp on ashok gehlot,Gehlot,manipur viral news,Manipur women,