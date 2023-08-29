trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655299
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: The question of seats..is the ruckus fixed?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
As per the opinion poll findings released last week, the NDA is poised to win 306 seats in the 543-strong House while the INDIA bloc of the Opposition is expected to fall short of a majority and finish at 193 seats.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nitin Desai News: Justice has to be done to Nitin Desai, so that no one gets trapped in #deathloan again
play icon26:27
Nitin Desai News: Justice has to be done to Nitin Desai, so that no one gets trapped in #deathloan again
Egypt International Joint Military Exercise: Joint exercise of armies of 34 countries in Egypt
play icon4:16
Egypt International Joint Military Exercise: Joint exercise of armies of 34 countries in Egypt
China Big Mistake Before G20: China's insolence before G20
play icon2:55
China Big Mistake Before G20: China's insolence before G20
China New Map Controversy: China provokes India, includes Arunachal in new
play icon9:51
China New Map Controversy: China provokes India, includes Arunachal in new "standard map"
LPG Price Cut: Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, Modi Govt Slashes LPG Cylinder Price By ₹200
play icon4:44
LPG Price Cut: Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, Modi Govt Slashes LPG Cylinder Price By ₹200

Trending Videos

Nitin Desai News: Justice has to be done to Nitin Desai, so that no one gets trapped in #deathloan again
play icon26:27
Nitin Desai News: Justice has to be done to Nitin Desai, so that no one gets trapped in #deathloan again
Egypt International Joint Military Exercise: Joint exercise of armies of 34 countries in Egypt
play icon4:16
Egypt International Joint Military Exercise: Joint exercise of armies of 34 countries in Egypt
China Big Mistake Before G20: China's insolence before G20
play icon2:55
China Big Mistake Before G20: China's insolence before G20
China New Map Controversy: China provokes India, includes Arunachal in new
play icon9:51
China New Map Controversy: China provokes India, includes Arunachal in new "standard map"
LPG Price Cut: Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, Modi Govt Slashes LPG Cylinder Price By ₹200
play icon4:44
LPG Price Cut: Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan, Modi Govt Slashes LPG Cylinder Price By ₹200
2024 Lok Sabha Elections,opposition alliance india,lok sabha election 2024 opinion poll,opposition alliance name india,2024 Lok Sabha election,Opposition alliance,2024 election prediction,2024 Lok Sabha polls,lok sabha elections 2024 update,Lok Sabha elections,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,Lok Sabha election,Lok Sabha Election 2024,bjp in lok sabha election 2024,loksabha election 2024,2024 elections,opinion poll lok sabha election 2024,