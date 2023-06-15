NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: The speed of 140 is now! What will happen when the storm comes?

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Biparjoy storm is now going to hit Gujarat in a few hours. It can hit the coast of Kutch and Saurashtra between 6 pm and 8 pm. According to the Meteorological Department, this collision of the storm can happen at a speed of 165 kilometers per hour. Due to this, 2 to 3 feet high waves can rise in the sea. The team of Zee News is firmly standing at the site of the storm. Watch the live coverage related to Biparjoy today in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

The young man was on the roof of the temple, the reporter took responsibility in the midst of the storm, saved his life
play icon9:35
The young man was on the roof of the temple, the reporter took responsibility in the midst of the storm, saved his life
Biparjoy Cyclone Update News: High alert in Rajasthan-Arunachal after Gujarat
play icon9:8
Biparjoy Cyclone Update News: High alert in Rajasthan-Arunachal after Gujarat
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
play icon6:3
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
play icon2:38
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
play icon2:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall

Trending Videos

The young man was on the roof of the temple, the reporter took responsibility in the midst of the storm, saved his life
play icon9:35
The young man was on the roof of the temple, the reporter took responsibility in the midst of the storm, saved his life
Biparjoy Cyclone Update News: High alert in Rajasthan-Arunachal after Gujarat
play icon9:8
Biparjoy Cyclone Update News: High alert in Rajasthan-Arunachal after Gujarat
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
play icon6:3
Speed ​​of 150 KM.. More than 1 lakh people homeless... Preparations to fight the storm completed?
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
play icon2:38
Watch Video: TMC workers used crude bombs in Birbhum? video went viral
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
play icon2:29
Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan Residents brace up before Landfall | Ground Report | Gujarat | Cyclone | Landfall
Taal thok ke,Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction Live,Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates,red alert in gujarat,Orange Alert In Mumubai,High Alert On Cyclone Biparjoy Live,Big Breaking News On Cyclone Biparjoy Live,Destruction Due To Cyclone Biparjoy Live,live cyclone tracking,Gujarat,Cyclone Biparjoy In Mumbai,cyclone biparjoy live location,cyclone biparjoy in gujarat,Porbandar,Red Alert In Gujarat On Cyclone Biparjoy Live,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone in karachi,pakistan cyclone,