videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'They want to impose Hindutva...',says Asaduddin Owaisi

| Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Owaisi alleged that Modi and Himanta's concern for Muslim daughters is just hypocrisy, they are imposing Hindutva on Muslims in the name of reform. Owaisi alleged that Muslims are being stripped of their Sharia bit by bit…after this Muslims will be left with nowhere. The news was yesterday that Himanta government in Assam has canceled the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act. Muslims have also been brought under the ambit of the Special Marriage Act. This means that the age of marriage among Muslims will be the same as per the law of the country. Marriage registration will also be necessary. ..but today there is an uproar that this is a conspiracy of Hindutva. First of all see the aggression of Assam Chief Minister Himanta. Himanta gave a challenge by pointing his finger in the Assembly that as long as he is alive, child marriage will not be allowed in Assam.