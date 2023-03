videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokespersons, leaders and CM's statement in favor of rioters says BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

In West Bengal, on the day of Ram Navami, stones were pelted at the devotees of Ram who were taking out a procession. Today also on the second day many shops and vehicles were vandalized in Howrah. In the Taal Thok Ke show, the BJP spokesperson said that the statements of TMC spokespersons, leaders and the Chief Minister are in favor of the rioters.