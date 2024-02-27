videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Tough Fight Today in Rajya Sabha Election Amid Cross Voting Buzz

| Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 08:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today there was voting for 15 Rajya Sabha seats in three states of the country. In such a situation, many conscience-stricken people reset themselves by pressing the button before casting the ballot. In UP, 7 Samajwadi Party MLAs have almost confirmed the victory of its 8th candidate by cross-voting in favor of BJP while raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. One MLA helped BJP by remaining absent. BJP also wanted that the vote of Gayatri Prajapati's wife should not directly stick to it. ..There are many messages in this cross voting. Among these, 3 Samajwadi Party MLAs are from Rae Bareli and Amethi. , Now in the 24th elections, he will use all his conscience to defeat Congress from Rae Bareli also and reduce its score in UP to zero out of 80.