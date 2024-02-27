trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725600
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Tough Fight Today in Rajya Sabha Election Amid Cross Voting Buzz

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Today there was voting for 15 Rajya Sabha seats in three states of the country. In such a situation, many conscience-stricken people reset themselves by pressing the button before casting the ballot. In UP, 7 Samajwadi Party MLAs have almost confirmed the victory of its 8th candidate by cross-voting in favor of BJP while raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. One MLA helped BJP by remaining absent. BJP also wanted that the vote of Gayatri Prajapati's wife should not directly stick to it. ..There are many messages in this cross voting. Among these, 3 Samajwadi Party MLAs are from Rae Bareli and Amethi. , Now in the 24th elections, he will use all his conscience to defeat Congress from Rae Bareli also and reduce its score in UP to zero out of 80.

All Videos

Badhir News: 'Mamata knows where Shahjahan Sheikh is..', says Prem Shukla
Play Icon05:00
Badhir News: 'Mamata knows where Shahjahan Sheikh is..', says Prem Shukla
VIRAL VIDEO: Sonu Nigam's Emotional Farewell At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, Touching Moment With Shaan
Play Icon00:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Sonu Nigam's Emotional Farewell At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, Touching Moment With Shaan
VIRAL VIDEO: Funny Conversation In 'Duplicate Premier League' With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Play Icon00:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Funny Conversation In 'Duplicate Premier League' With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
MP Shashi Tharoor Predicts BJP's Limited Success In Kerala Elections
Play Icon00:28
 MP Shashi Tharoor Predicts BJP's Limited Success In Kerala Elections
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur
Play Icon03:35
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur

Trending Videos

Badhir News: 'Mamata knows where Shahjahan Sheikh is..', says Prem Shukla
play icon5:0
Badhir News: 'Mamata knows where Shahjahan Sheikh is..', says Prem Shukla
VIRAL VIDEO: Sonu Nigam's Emotional Farewell At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, Touching Moment With Shaan
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Sonu Nigam's Emotional Farewell At Pankaj Udhas' Funeral, Touching Moment With Shaan
VIRAL VIDEO: Funny Conversation In 'Duplicate Premier League' With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Funny Conversation In 'Duplicate Premier League' With MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
MP Shashi Tharoor Predicts BJP's Limited Success In Kerala Elections
play icon0:28
MP Shashi Tharoor Predicts BJP's Limited Success In Kerala Elections
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur
play icon3:35
‘Himachal government has lost majority’, says Former CM Jairam Thakur