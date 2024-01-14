videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Trinamool won’t meet Congress panel for talks, setback for seat-sharing hopes in Bengal

| Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: On one hand, BJP is ready to go before the public with Ramkaj. On the other hand, the issue of seat distribution between Congress and other parties in the Indi Alliance formed against the Modi government seems to be getting more complicated. The biggest problem of Congress is visible in Bengal and Punjab. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee. Congress is not ready for more than 2 seats in Bengal. Congress is looking at this division like begging. In such a situation, tension is simmering from both sides. Angered by this, senior leader of Bengal Congress, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary announced to contest the elections in Bengal on his own. That means there is a big knot in the alliance in Bengal. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab is also not ready to give more than 3 seats to Congress. Whereas out of the current MPs of Punjab, 8 are from Congress only. Even Akhilesh in UP does not seem to be ready on the demand of Congress.