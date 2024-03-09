NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke Trouble over seats what is the message on 24 Lok Sabha Election 2024

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का किसी भी वक्त ऐलान हो सकता है. यानि चुनाव का काउंटडाउन बस शुरू होने वाला है. लेकिन INDIA गठबंधन की परेशानियां और चुनौतियां हैं कि खत्म ही नहीं हो रही हैं. बल्कि मुसीबत और गहरी होती जा रही है. पश्चिम बंगाल और असम में कांग्रेस की सीट बंटवारे पर पहले से ही चुनौतियां थी. अब उस जख़्म को जम्मू कश्मीर ने भी कुरेद दिया है. वहां भी गठबंधन खतरे में है. वहां महागठबंधन में शामिल नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस महबूबा की PDP को एक भी सीट देने को तैयार नहीं है. उमर अब्दुल्ल तो महबूबा को सुनने तक तैयार नहीं. ऐसे में महबूबा कह रही हैं कि इंडिया गठबंधन में अब क्या बचा है. बीजेपी कह रही है गठबंधन का यही हाल होना था.

