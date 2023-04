videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Umesh Pal's wife Jayapal described CM Yogi as 'father figure'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed has been brought to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail for the second time today. During this, the mafia confessed that its mafiagiri has already been ended. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Umesh Pal's wife Jayapal has described CM Yogi as a father figure.