Taal Thok Ke: Uproar over Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial remark

Sonam|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Amidst the preparations for the pran pratishtha of Ram Lala in the Ram Temple, political rhetoric has also intensified. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a provocative appeal to the Muslim youth and asked them to save the mosques. There has been a sharp reaction on this from the saints of Ayodhya and BJP.

