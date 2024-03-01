trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726612
Taal Thok Ke: We are not looking at Sandeshkhali through political lens, Says Zafar Islam

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Sandeshkhali Mamata Banerjee: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Hooghly in West Bengal, has fiercely targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the Sandeshkhali issue. He said that all limits of audacity were crossed with sisters and daughters in Sandeshkhali. When the sisters of Sandeshkhali raised their voice and asked for help from Mamata Didi, what did they get in return? Chief Minister Didi and the Bengal government did whatever they could to save the TMC leader. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that we are not looking at the Sandeshkhali incident through a political lens. These people understand that we do not have to do any politics, but we are responsible towards the society.

