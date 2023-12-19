trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700885
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: What is the real reason for the uproar in Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
On Tuesday, the 12th day of the winter session of Parliament, the opposition created a lot of ruckus inside and outside the House over the suspension of MPs. During this, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was caught on camera imitating Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the gate of the House. During this time Rahul Gandhi was also present there. Jagdeep Dhankhar called this incident shameful in Rajya Sabha.

All Videos

Mamata, Kejriwal back Kharge as Oppn’s PM face- Reports
Play Icon10:24
Mamata, Kejriwal back Kharge as Oppn’s PM face- Reports
Opposition PM Face: Mamata Banerjee proposes Kharge's name
Play Icon8:28
Opposition PM Face: Mamata Banerjee proposes Kharge's name
INDIA Alliance Meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge for PM?
Play Icon4:2
INDIA Alliance Meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge for PM?
Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
Play Icon7:35
Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
Play Icon0:7
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness

Trending Videos

Mamata, Kejriwal back Kharge as Oppn’s PM face- Reports
play icon10:24
Mamata, Kejriwal back Kharge as Oppn’s PM face- Reports
Opposition PM Face: Mamata Banerjee proposes Kharge's name
play icon8:28
Opposition PM Face: Mamata Banerjee proposes Kharge's name
INDIA Alliance Meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge for PM?
play icon4:2
INDIA Alliance Meeting: Mallikarjun Kharge for PM?
Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
play icon7:35
Taal Thok Ke: 141 MPs Suspended from Parliament
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
play icon0:7
Jacqueline's Adorable Moment: A Quick Glimpse of Cuteness
Parliament security breach,Parliament News,mp suspended from parliament,mp suspend,Rahul Gandhi video,Rahul gandhi news,jagdeep dhankhar video,jagdeep dhankhar mimicry,jagdeep dhankar on kalyan banerjee,Kalyan Banerjee,Jagdeep Dhankar,Kalyan Banerjee Imitation,kalyan banerjee enacting speaker,kalyan banerjee speaker mimicry,kalyan banerjee funny speech,Mallikarjun Kharge,mallikarjun kharge speech,mallikarjun kharge on modi,kharge on modi,Rahul Gandhi,