trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708758
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'When invitation came, they said would not go...', says Gaurav Bhatia to opposition in debate

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Crores of Ram devotees want to reach Ayodhya on January 22 to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla. However, invitations for this day have been sent by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to only a few special people. So there is a lot of politics going on on the issue of getting invitation. The Congress high command has rejected the invitation for Ramlala Pran Pratistha ceremony. Many leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge have decided not to participate in this event.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Play Icon6:58
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
Play Icon6:19
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
Play Icon0:18
Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
Play Icon0:41
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
play icon6:58
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition calls Ram Mandir as BJP-RSS Political Project
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
play icon6:19
Congress rejects Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ invite
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Passenger Complaint Regarding Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express
Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
play icon0:18
Emraan Hashmi's New Ride: A Rolls Royce Reveal
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
play icon0:41
PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge: Atal Setu
Ram Mandir,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,congress ram mandir invitation rejected,Congress Rejects Ram Mandir Invitation,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir invitation rejected by congress,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir inauguration,congress rejected ram mandir invitation,congress on ram mandir invitation,ram mandir news,Congress,ram mandir invitation,sonia gandhi rejects ram mandir invitation,congress ram mandir invitation rejection,PM Modi,Sonia Gandhi,Gaurav Bhatia,