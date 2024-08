videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: When will brutality against daughters stop?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:18 PM IST

From Thane to Kolkata there is anger over the cruelty against daughters. Earlier, people were on the streets in Kolkata but the incident that happened in Thane, Maharashtra makes people furious. The big issue of debate today in the country's number 1 debate show Taal Thok Ke - when will there be justice?