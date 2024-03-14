NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Who benefits from provoking Muslims on CAA?

Updated: Mar 14, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Citizenship Amendment Act: As soon as CAA is implemented before Lok Sabha Election 2024 across the country, from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, they are continuously targeting the central government regarding CAA. In such a situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hit back against Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims. Shah said that Kejriwal probably does not know that all these people have come to India, are living in India, they just have not got the rights. They have to be given that right. In such a situation, the non-Muslim refugees who have come to India till 2014 have to be given citizenship. Watch the big debate on Citizenship Amendment Act with Pradeep Bhandari in Taal Thok Ke.

