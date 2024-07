videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who is Narayan Sakar Hari Bhole Baba?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 09:30 PM IST

UP Hathras Stampede Breaking News Update: So far 121 people have died in the stampede at the program of Bhole Baba, famous as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. While 35 people have been injured. Some of them are in critical condition. 20 people are still missing, who are being searched for. Meanwhile, the hypocrisy of Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari is being continuously exposed.