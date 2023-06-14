NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Who is spreading love jihad in Uttarakhand?

Jun 14, 2023
Tension is increasing between Hindu and Muslim communities in Uttarakhand after the incidents of Love Jihad. Hindu organizations have called a mahapanchayat in Dehradun on 15th June, in response to which the Muslim community has also announced a mahapanchayat on 18th July. Police is checking every vehicle going towards Purola, while the local administration has issued a stern warning and imposed section 144. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

