Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?

|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Call it Cash Fort or Cash Kothri or Cash Lok, there are so many notes that the mind gets confused. Counting could not be done even with machines. But this is the reality. So far, about Rs 290 crore in cash has been seized from Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu and his close associates in 3 states. All the notes were found in the raid of the Income Tax Department. Counting of notes is still going on on the fourth day of the raid. 290 crores have been recovered so far. The team has gone from Sahu's house with 3 suitcases. According to sources, the team has brought a bag full of jewellery. No one has any idea how many more notes will be found. Now BJP has opened a front on the notes being recovered from the hideouts of Congress MPs.
