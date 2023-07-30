trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642461
Taal Thok Ke: Who made the Parliament an arena?

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:06 PM IST
7 days of the Monsoon session of the Parliament were marred by ruckus... where the opposition is blaming the government... while the government has blamed the opposition parties for this... Blamed the opposition for doing this and asked the question that how long will the public's hard-earned money be wasted... Not only this, the BJP also tweeted the details of the expenditure on Sadd's work... in which every minute, every There was mention of hourly and daily expenses.

