Taal Thok Ke: Who will be CM of Rajasthan?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
There are 10 names in the CM race of Rajasthan like Ashwini Vaishnav, Gajendra Shekhawat, Baba Balaknath and Diya Kumari. Vasundhara Raje is in Delhi since last night. here is suspense over whether she has come or been called. There is a long list in all three states.
