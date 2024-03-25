Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Who will win in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After 71 days it will be decided who will be awarded the colors of victory by the public. The 2024 elections have completely become PM Modi's NDA vs India alliance. Now if we look at the map of the country, in 2014, PM Modi got 90 percent votes due to 60 percent geography.

