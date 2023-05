videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why did Deepak Chaurasia say 'I am scared to ask questions'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

The Congress party has released its manifesto for the Karnataka elections. In the manifesto, Congress has promised that it will ban Bajrang Dal. In the Taal Thok Ke show, anchor Deepak Chaurasia told the Congress spokesperson that now he is even afraid to ask questions.