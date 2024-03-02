trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726878
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why is politics happening over the blast in Rameshwaram cafe ?

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Suspect found in CCTV video of Bengaluru blast but who is the mastermind...it is not known. But politics has started on the blast. BJP is saying that if the Congress government had shown seriousness on the earlier incident, the blast would not have happened today. BJP is calling it the result of appeasement.

All Videos

Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
Play Icon01:29
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Play Icon04:35
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election
Play Icon04:46
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election
DK Shivakumar's big statement on Bengaluru blast
Play Icon01:46
DK Shivakumar's big statement on Bengaluru blast
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name
Play Icon07:57
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name

Trending Videos

Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
play icon1:29
Rajendra Rana made a big claim about Himachal government
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
play icon4:35
BJP can cut tickets of many big leaders
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election
play icon4:46
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP may release first list for Loksabha Election
DK Shivakumar's big statement on Bengaluru blast
play icon1:46
DK Shivakumar's big statement on Bengaluru blast
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name
play icon7:57
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name