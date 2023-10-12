trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674158
Taal Thok Ke: Why 'mercy' on 'merciless' Hamas?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke : There is no sign of stopping the war between Israel and Hamas. Today is the fifth day of this war, so far more than 2100 people have died. Meanwhile, Hamas has claimed the death of 900 people in the Gaza Strip. At least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated from Gaza have been killed by Israeli troops in the war that began on Saturday.
How dangerous is the American warship that reaches Israel?
play icon2:15
How dangerous is the American warship that reaches Israel?
Visuals of destruction in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes
play icon31:49
Visuals of destruction in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes
World divided into two factions on Israel-Hamas war
play icon32:55
World divided into two factions on Israel-Hamas war
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
play icon8:7
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists
play icon2:4
DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists

