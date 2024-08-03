Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2773563
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why the insistence on Jalabhishek in Taj Mahal?

|Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke:About 400 years ago, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in Agra in memory of his Begum Mumtaz. With time, the Mughal Sultanate got confined to the pages of history but the Taj Mahal remained the identity of India in the world. However, for the last few years, this white marble building has been in the shadow of controversies and the latest installment of the controversy was released today. When two workers of Hindu Mahasabha entered inside the Taj Mahal by dodging the security staff deployed there. Carrying Ganga water in their hands, these two youths went to the grave located in the Taj Mahal. Both of them performed Jalabhishek on the grave with Ganga water filled in a bottle and shouted slogans of Har-Har Mahadev. These two youths captured this entire incident on camera which is now viral on social media. A few days ago, a woman reached the door of the Taj Mahal with a Kanwar in her hand. She had argued that Lord Shiva resides here.

All Videos

Badhir News: Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
Play Icon03:24
Badhir News: Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
Play Icon46:54
Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
Play Icon02:43
Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
Play Icon05:06
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide
Play Icon05:27
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
play icon3:24
Badhir News: Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
play icon46:54
Controversy Erupts on Taj Mahal vs Tejo Mahalaya
Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
play icon2:43
Mob in britain attacks mosque, clashes with police over stabbing of 3 kids
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
play icon5:6
Rescue operation under way after cloudburst in Sonprayag
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide
play icon5:27
Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide