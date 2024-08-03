videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why the insistence on Jalabhishek in Taj Mahal?

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke:About 400 years ago, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in Agra in memory of his Begum Mumtaz. With time, the Mughal Sultanate got confined to the pages of history but the Taj Mahal remained the identity of India in the world. However, for the last few years, this white marble building has been in the shadow of controversies and the latest installment of the controversy was released today. When two workers of Hindu Mahasabha entered inside the Taj Mahal by dodging the security staff deployed there. Carrying Ganga water in their hands, these two youths went to the grave located in the Taj Mahal. Both of them performed Jalabhishek on the grave with Ganga water filled in a bottle and shouted slogans of Har-Har Mahadev. These two youths captured this entire incident on camera which is now viral on social media. A few days ago, a woman reached the door of the Taj Mahal with a Kanwar in her hand. She had argued that Lord Shiva resides here.