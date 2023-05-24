NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
20 political parties of the country have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament because it is being inaugurated by PM Modi, but till now the stand of the government is clear that only Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
0:41
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
3:52
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
PM Modi's warning to Khalistani supporters
3:19
PM Modi's warning to Khalistani supporters
G20 Summit in Kashmir: Getting praise from the birthplace is a different matter – Hina Khan
3:18
G20 Summit in Kashmir: Getting praise from the birthplace is a different matter – Hina Khan

Trending Videos

9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
0:41
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
3:52
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
3:19
PM Modi's warning to Khalistani supporters
3:18
G20 Summit in Kashmir: Getting praise from the birthplace is a different matter – Hina Khan
Parliament,new parliament building boycott,new parliament building india,Parliament session,new parliament building inauguration boycott,new Parliament building,pm modi new parliament house,new Parliament building news,pm modi new parliament building,national emblem new parliament,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new parliament building inauguration date,new parliament building india inauguration,boycott,BJP,Congress,new parliament building updates,TTK,