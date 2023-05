videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will Karnataka become Rajasthan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

The Congress high command has entrusted the responsibility of the new Chief Minister of Karnataka to Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah has been given the post of CM and DK Shivakumar has been given the post of Deputy CM. The new government will be sworn in on May 20 in Bengaluru.