Taal Thok Ke: Will Nation Accept PM Modi's Guarantee?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke Debate Show: Lok Sabha Election 2024 -- Modi's guarantee will be the main branding of NDA in this election. The Prime Minister will hold 150 rallies, he will be the main face. Today at the Creators Award, Modi again reiterated that his hat-trick is certain and the target is beyond 400

